Nine homes could be built by Cyngor Gwynedd as part of an affordable housebuilding scheme.
Cyngor Gwynedd planning committee is to consider a full application to construct the homes on land at Tir Maes Twnti in the Morfa Nefyn area in a bid to help meet a demand for housing on the Llŷn in an area where local residents are being “priced out of the market”.
According to a council report, the Tai Teg register confirms the need for affordable homes locally.
A statement notes that “housing prices are high in the Morfa Nefyn area, with a Median House Price of £200,000′ and that 81.3 per cent of the population have been priced out of the market.”
These plans “contribute directly to the aim of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Housing Action Plan to provide more housing to meet with the current high demand that exists in the county,” the report added.
This application is for nine affordable houses with associated developments and work, including extending a current estate road, creating parking spaces and landscaping work on a a 0.29ha site.
The council is to recommend the scheme be approved with conditions, at its next planning meeting.
The project involves constructing the dwellings and extending the current estate road, creating two storey homes in the form of four semi-detached houses and one detached house.
Specifically, the proposal is for a housing mix including, four, two-bedroom houses and five, three-bedroom houses.
It is also noted that two of the two-bedroom houses can be adapted to include three bedrooms, whilst two of the three-bedroom houses can be adapted to include four bedrooms, if required.
The dwellings are to be developed by the council through the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme.
The plans state the homes would “be sold based on an equity model which enables the houses to be offered for purchase at an affordable price.
“The Tŷ Gwynedd arrangements would be to retain a percentage of equity in each property to ensure an affordable price for the local market.
“This would ensure that the houses themselves would remain in the hands of local residents for the future.”
It is also noted that they could be rented, offering a discount of approximately 20% compared with similar prices on the open market.
The northern part of the site has already been developed, with six houses built. The estate road has been laid and has direct access to the B4417, Lôn Isaf road.
In a public consultation, no letters or correspondence were received objecting to the proposal.
It stated they were “supporting the application based on the fact that there was a demand for this type of development”.
The report concluded: “This is a proposal for affordable housing drawn up to meet the needs and demand for housing locally and located on a site partially developed for residential use.”
The recommendation is to “delegate powers to the Head of Environment Department to approve the application, with the following conditions”.