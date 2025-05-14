PLANS to build 30 new homes on a car park in New Quay have been rejected.
Ceredigion County Council’s planning committee met on Wednesday morning and refused permission for social housing association, Barcud, to build 30 affordable homes on Central Car Park, Towyn Road.
Councillors voted eight to five against the plans, which have drawn mass opposition from the local community.
Giving reasons for the refusal, Cllr Gareth Lloyd said: “Personally, the lack of an economic impact assessment, although it isn’t mandatory was a factor.
“An impact assessment would have been beneficial in making a decision
“The design of some of them we weren’t too keen on either.
“Going to back to the LDP my personal opinion was not enough proportion was kept back for parking, I felt it was an overdevelopment.
“No one is against principle of allowing planning on the site. The mix of houses and parking spaces lost. Not against policy, just the figures.”
Traders in New Quay have fought hard to stop the development, saying the loss of more than 200 car parking spaces would seriously impact trade in the seaside town.
More than 2,500 people signed a petition against the application.