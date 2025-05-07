New Quay is the UK’s top coastal town, and Gwynedd’s Barmouth is fifth.
That’s according to Holidaycars.com, which has hand-picked the best seaside towns, features, museums, restaurants, arcades and ice cream parlours to find their top 20.
Awarding New Quay first place, the car hire company’s website states: “Victorian terraced houses tumble down to New Quay’s main sandy bay, which is typically dotted with kayaks, sailboats, paddleboards, and families building sandcastles.
“But if a wilder beach sounds more like it, then Traeth Gwyn Beach and Cei Bach Beach are just the thing.
“New Quay is a small but buzzy town, yet not completely overrun with tourists, so it’s a happy medium for those who seek relaxation but not isolation.
“The harbour is a popular boat trip jumping-off point, with sailboats taking visitors out on dolphin-spotting, seal-spotting, and fishing trips.
“Days end with spectacular over-the-water sunsets and, of course, fish and chips.”
Explaining what they like most about Barmouth, and why it has been named their fifth best coastal town in the country, the website explains: “As well as charming quintessential seaside town tropes – fresh doughnuts, fish and chips, arcade games, and ice cream parlours – Barmouth is a place of stunning natural beauty.
“The lively town is backed by soaring limestone rolling hills, which can be traversed via various hiking trails.
“The Barmouth Panorama Walk takes in the scenery of the beach, estuary, Mawddach River, and Cader Idris – the second-largest mountain in Wales.
“On clear days, you can see Cader Idris from the beach. The juxtaposition of lying on a soft-sand beach while taking in views of a nearly 3,000 ft mountain is very special indeed.”
Rounding out the top five are North Berwick, Scotland, in second place, Looe, Cornwall, third, and Robin Hood’s Bay, Yorkshire, fourth.