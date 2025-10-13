Ceredigion has scooped two nominations for this year’s Welsh Charity Awards.
Charities, community groups, not-for-profits and volunteers will be honoured on Thursday, 16 October, as part of this year’s Welsh Charity Awards at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Ceredigion has scooped two nominations this year, with Aberystwyth student Francesco Lanzi up for Young Volunteer of the Year, and UK-wide youth mental health charity, Area 43, based in Cardigan, up for the Health and Wellbeing Award.
The Welsh Charity Awards are an opportunity to shout about the voluntary sector in Wales, and give stand-out organisations and individuals some well-earned recognition.
It is the only dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the entire voluntary sector in Wales, championing the positive difference made by organisations and volunteers like Area 43 and student Francesco Lanzi.
Judges shortlisted Francesco Lanzi for the exceptional volunteering he has done over the past year for many organisations, not only as a lead volunteer with the Undeb Aberystwyth A-Team helping students settle into university life, but also for Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service, St John Ambulance, and Cymru Sport.
Judges shortlisted Area 43 for making a measurable difference to people’s mental or physical health and wellbeing over the past year, having delivered exceptional results in empowering young people through a truly youth-led approach and popular youth cafe, Depot.
Commenting on his nomination, Francesco Lanzi said: ‘I'm really proud to have been nominated for volunteer of the year.
“Volunteering, in its many facets and various roles, has been really helpful to me, especially as a method of getting to know the new community I had just entered as an international student.
“Through this service, I have found it easier to forge bonds with the people around me, so to see my hard work recognised like this is an honour, regardless of the result.
“Volunteering has also allowed me to do things I never would have thought of, especially in sports, where I have covered just about every role possible: referee, player, medical cover, commentator and even league organiser at the national level.
“Through these roles, my side quests as I like to call them, I have been able to continuously grow in both skills as well as experiences, and I hope to continue to do so.’
Commenting on Area 43’s nomination, Rachael Eagles said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be named finalists for the WCVA’s Health and Wellbeing Charity of the Year Award.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and tireless work of our team, volunteers, and partners who support young people across Ceredigion every day.
“At Area 43, we believe that every young person deserves to be heard, valued, and supported to thrive and being shortlisted for this award highlights the positive impact of that belief in action.
“We’re honoured to stand alongside other inspiring organisations working to make Wales a healthier and more connected place.’
Speaking ahead of this year’s ceremony at Principality Stadium, WCVA’s Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: ‘The Welsh Charity Awards isn’t just a celebration, it’s an enormous thank you to the people and organisations who do great things in our communities.
“These are the people holding our nation together, with kindness, volunteering, inclusion and unwavering helpfulness.
“Times are tough at the moment, especially for charities and community groups.
“Our finalists are just a few of the thousands of people bringing hope among the chaos.
“They rise to challenges, make things work even when it feels impossible and they do it with no thought of reward.”
