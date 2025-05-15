Plans for a proposed plumber’s workshop next to the applicants’ previously granted “home for life” near Llanon have been given a breathing space after councillors agreed to visit the site before making a decision on an officer recommendation for refusal.
At the 14 May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse a request by local plumber Elfyn Tandy to site a stores warehouse building and domestic garage on land adjacent to Blaenllaw, Bethania.
The applicants were granted permission in 2021 for an open market dwelling at the site.
An officer report said the proposed building would be split between a domestic garage and Mr Tandy’s plumbing business.
One objection had been received, raising concerns with the proposed design, scale, and siting of the proposed development as well as concerns of noise associated with a warehouse.
It was recommended for refusal on the grounds of visual impact “due to is scale, mass and external finishes the building is of an industrial/agricultural which is considered incongruous with the proposed domestic curtilage in which it is sited,” and “,it is considered that the proposed development would have a detrimental impact on the amenity enjoyed by the residents of neighbouring properties”.
Speaking at the May meeting, the applicants said they intended to screen the proposed shed which would be sited near to their already granted “home for life,” and hoped to work with neighbours to reach a solution.
Cllr Maldwyn Lewis said: “We should support people that run local businesses such as this, they need stock and equipment and space for a van, it’s natural they require a building.”
Cllr Gareth Lloyd proposed the committee’s Site Inspection Panel attend a site visit before making any decision.
Members agreed to attend a site visit, the application returning to a future committee meeting.