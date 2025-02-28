A senior Ceredigion county councillor has submitted plans to extend his chip shop empire to a nearby village, but local objectors say there is no need for another takeaway and that the plan could cause “traffic chaos”.
Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection Cllr Matthew Vaux is seeking permission for replacement shops, including a new chip shop, on the ground floor, together with a first-floor residential flat at Parc Y Pant Produce Shop, Cross Inn, near New Quay.
The Parc Y Pant site, which has since been demolished after Cllr Vaux - who represents New Quay and Llanllwchaearn on the council - was granted a 2023 permission for a change of use of the site to a replacement shop and a two-bedroom flat.
At the time of that application, granted by the council’s planning committee, Cllr Vaux had stressed the need for local housing, saying Ceredigion had seen the largest percent decrease in the number of children living in it of any authority in Wales.
The latest application includes the addition of a fast-food outlet on the ground floor, open to a late as 10pm; Cllr Vaux already having a chip shop in nearby New Quay called the Captains Rendezvous.
Local community council Llanllwchaearn has supported the scheme on economic grounds and the need for local housing.
One objector to the latest scheme said it would lead to increased roadside parking, “leading to traffic chaos and possible accidents,” and the area being a residential one where “we do not wish to constantly smell hot fat and frying food”.
Objectors have said there are currently two businesses providing takeaway food in the village, with many more facilities in New Quay, less than two miles away.
The latest application will be considered by county planners at a later date.