Crannogwen statue given go ahead

Planning permission has been granted for the statue ( LDRS )

A life-size statue of a local historical figure is to be erected in Llangrannog as part of the national Monumental Welsh Women campaign.

Planning permission has been granted this week for a life-size bronze statue of Cranogwen – one of five statutes celebrated Welsh women – to be erected at Llangrannog Welfare Memorial Garden.

Local and national historical figure Sarah Jane Rees – best known for her bardic name Cranogwen – was a prominent mariner, poet, journalist, preacher and campaigner who was the first woman to win The Chair at the National Eisteddfod.

Five statues of Welsh women are to be erected over the first five years, the first being Betty Campbell – community activist and Wales’ first black headteacher – at Cardiff’s Central Square.

The application for full planning consent for a full redesign of the garden area and the erection of the statue standing 2.3metres tall including its plinth has been approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers.

A new wider entrance will be created, improving pedestrian access and safety as it will not be abutting the road, and natural stone will be used through the site with poetry written by Cranogwen following alongside a curved, central path.

The garden design ( LDRS ) ( LDRS )

New planting, walling, seating and stone pillars at the garden entrance are also planned.

“The proposal is adjudged to constitute a betterment of the public garden through an appropriate and attractive design to commemorate a figure of local and national significance,” a planning report states, adding it is “considered to be an enhancement to the immediate and wider landscape.”