Plans for a new home on land adjoining the former school in Cross Inn have been rejected.
A scheme to build a new two bedroom home on the land were turned down by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers after applicants refused to make the dwelling affordable.
A planning report said that while the design of the home is acceptable “the principle of additional open market housing in Cross Inn is not considered to be acceptable.”
“There is no demonstrated need for open market housing in Cross Inn and the proposed development should instead contribute towards meeting the affordable housing need through the delivery of an affordable dwelling on site as opposed to an open market dwelling,” the report added.
