Childline is anticipating an increase in contacts from children across Wales as pupils return to the classroom this week
From April 2024 to March 2025, the NSPCC-service delivered 1,812 counselling sessions to young people on this topic.
Over a third (34%) of these counselling sessions took place across August (377) and September (236).
Young people told Childline that they’re worried about reactions to a change in their appearance from peers and concerns about the demands of schoolwork in the new term.
One girl, aged 14, told Childline: “I really, really don’t want to go back to school – I worry what people will say about my body after the summer. I feel so ugly and guilty that I didn’t have the discipline to stick to a diet or lose any weight.
My family keeps telling me I’m beautiful, but it’s hard to believe them. At least at home I feel safe and understood, but at school I’ll have to eat around other people and that makes me feel really upset - I feel so vulnerable and judged.”
Children also told Childline’s trained counsellors that they were worried about specific teachers or school staff, while others were concerned about starting a new school. However, some shared with the trained counsellors that they were looking forward to going back to school to escape family tensions and were missing their friends.
A transgender boy, aged 15, said: “It's been kinda tough not having much support over the holidays, so I’m actually looking forward to going back to school. I love my family, but it can be hard spending loads of time with them, especially when they don’t approve of who you are. I miss my mates and teachers.”
Childline is reminding children that they are there for any child who needs support, no matter their concern.
Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said: “For many children, the start of a new school year brings excitement — a chance to reconnect with friends, return to a familiar routine, and continue learning. But for others, it can trigger feelings of anxiety and uncertainty.
"We see a significant rise in contacts to Childline during the summer holidays, particularly in the lead-up to the new school year. School should be a place where children feel safe, supported, and happy.
“While it's completely normal to have concerns, young people must know they’re not alone and that help is available. If any child is feeling nervous or overwhelmed about returning to school, our trained Childline counsellors are here 24/7 — online and over the phone — ready to listen and support."
The charity has released some advice for parents and children on how to cope with returning to school after the summer holidays.
Tips for parents and carers
If your child is worried about returning to school, there are plenty of things you can do and ways to support them:
Writing feelings down – you could get your child to write down everything they are looking forward to at school, and everything they are worried about. Encourage them to show you the list so that you can chat through their concerns, help them cope with their worries and also look at the positives.
Listening to their concerns – if your child has concerns about going back to school, be sure to take time to listen to what they are saying before you jump in to give advice or your opinion.
Practical solutions – once your child has shared any concerns or anxieties they might have about going back to school, you could try talking through some practical solutions. You could start by asking them what they think might help them to feel better about the situations that worry them.
Remind them to take their time – remind your child that it can take time to adjust to being back at school, and it’s okay if it doesn’t feel comfortable at first.
Doing things they enjoy - even when they are back at school, making time every day to do something they enjoy can really help to ease anxiety.
Let a teacher know - Depending on your child's age and the type of worries they have, you might also want to let a teacher know when they do go back to school, so they can provide any extra support if needed.
Tips for children
Talking to a safe adult - No matter what the reason is, if a young person is struggling ahead of going back to school, it’s vital that they are encouraged to talk to a safe adult about this.
As well as talking to an adult, there are other things that young people can do to help them cope with these feelings. They could:
Writing down their worries and hopes – They can write down everything they’re looking forward to at school, and everything they’re worried about. They could show the list to an adult they trust so that they can help them cope with the worries.
Ask questions - Ask their parents, carers or teachers about anything they’re not sure about. They could ask about things they’ll need at school, who will be in their lessons or anything else that’s on their mind.
Prepare themselves before going back - Make sure they pack their bag before going back, and that they’ve got their uniform, if they wear one.
Use the Childline online mood journal - The mood journal can help them to let their feelings and worries out.
Stay connected – With their friends and family, whether that be online or in person.
Do some physical activity – Such as playing a game outside, going for a walk or taking part in a sport.
Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.