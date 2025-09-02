Inspectors have praised Llanilar primary school’s headteacher as ‘inspirational’ in creating a “homely and inclusive” environment.
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Llanilar in June, and in a report said that headteacher Jan Jones’ “inspirational leadership, together with conscientious staff, fosters pupils' wellbeing, care and support extremely effectively.”
The report said that staff “know their pupils well and leaders have a sound understanding of the school's strengths and areas for improvement.”
“The homely and inclusive feeling supports pupils to have positive attitudes towards their learning,” inspectors added.
“Almost all pupils behave well during their activities, when learning independently and when playing with their friends,” the inspection report found.
“Pupils make valuable use of the outdoor learning areas which contribute to their wellbeing and enthusiasm for learning.
“Teachers ensure that the learning experiences engage and maintain pupils' interest successfully by providing them with useful support and feedback.
“They enable pupils to develop independence in their learning from an early age which includes choosing beneficial methods of presenting their work, choosing the challenge level of activities and raising awareness of the aspects that they need to develop in their work.
“Most pupils develop a range of skills robustly in practical activities across the areas of learning which enrich their understanding of the themes well.”
Inspectors found that “opportunities for pupils to influence the work of the school are a strength”, including “offering ideas and activities within the themes, and the effectiveness of 'Lleisiau Ilar' groups.”
“The effect of their work includes influencing improvements in the local community and providing opportunities to influence pupils' wellbeing through fun-filled activities,” the report adds.
Inspectors added that “the headteacher and staff take advantage of the expertise and support of members of the conscientious governing body who identify strengths and aspects for the school to develop thoroughly.”
