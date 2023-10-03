PLANS to transform a disused dairy in Cribyn into holiday accommodation have been given the green light by planners.
The scheme will see the conversion of the building on land at Neuadd-lydan into a two-bedroom holiday let.
The building – a former cow shed from around the mid 1700s – is sound, “but requires some minor repairs where original timber lintles are starting to fail,” planning documents said.
A council planning officers’ report said that “the principle of development is acceptable subject to conditions including that the unit be available as holiday accommodation only”.
“The barn is of a traditional design, with stone walls, slate roof and narrow windows.
“It is therefore considered to contribute positively to its rural surroundings and its reuse will have a positive impact as it will help preserve the building.”
The plans were given the green light by Ceredigion County Council planners under delegated powers last week.