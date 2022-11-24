POWYS councillors will have a say on plans submitted by singer songwriter Charlotte Church to turn the former home of Laura Ashley in the Elan Valley, into a wellness retreat, but the decision will be ultimately be taken by a planning chief and two councillors.
At a Powys County Council Planning committee meeting on Thursday, 1 December, councillors will discuss the Voice of and Angel star’s proposal to change the use of Rhydoldog House from a residential dwelling to a wellbeing and healing retreat.
The house is a couple of miles away from Rhayader.
Proposals include converting part of barn to become artist’s studio and store and installing solar arrays as well as other associated works.
The scheme was “called in” for a decision by the committee by former county councillor for the area, Kelvyn Curry.
This follows a number of objections to the proposal including one by Rhayader Town Council on the grounds of highway safety.
In her report, senior planning officer, Kate Bowen explains that the Highway Authority believe that the development will increase the traffic along narrow roads by 85 per cent.
This would lead to an “increased risk” of vehicles having to reverse and make way for others on the road, causing “conflict.”
This would also lead to the “inconveniencing” of existing properties and businesses there.
Ms Bowen said: “The Highway Authority recognises that the development does not seek to build or introduce new buildings on the site; instead, it seeks to reuse existing buildings.
“Consideration must also be given to the proposed modest highway improvements which can be secured as part of the development.”
Ms Bowen explains that this would be answered in part by the building of passing bays and widening the carriageway.
Ms Bowen believes that the remaining objections to the proposal can also be negated by a number of conditions placed on the planning permission that the applicant would need to comply with.
Ms Bowen said: “Therefore should members be minded to approve the application, it is recommended that the final decision is delegated to the planning professional lead (Peter Morris) in consultation with the chair (Cllr Karl Lewis) and vice-chair (Cllr Gareth Jones) of the committee.”