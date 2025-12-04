Plans for a hotel and pub as part of a roadside service development on the outskirts of Newtown have been lodged with county planners.
The reserved matters planning application by EG on the Move, is the second phase of a scheme in Newtown which could eventually create well over 100 jobs.
In October, Powys planners approved the first phase of the development which is for a petrol filling station and drive-through restaurant.
The roadside services will be built on land just off the A489 Newtown bypass near the Glandulas caravan park and David Davies roundabout.
The site is seen as an “ideal location” for facilities to serve those travelling through Mid-Wales along the A489.
Rebecca Yates of EG on the Move explained the second set of detailed plans.
Ms Yates said: “The application seeks reserved matters approval for phase two of the development comprising of hotel and public house which will facilitate 57 car parking spaces inclusive of six rapid charge EV (electric vehicle) bays, four disabled bays and a delivery bay.”
Documents show that the proposed hotel and public house would have 855 square metres of GIA (gross internal area), and the building would have three floors.
The pub would be on the ground floor and above it would be 34 hotel rooms divided into 17 each on the building’s first and second floors.
Ms Yates continued: “The proposed public house and hotel unit will comprise 2565 squares metres (of) floorspace.
“The development will comfortably site within the scale parameters set out within the planning statement for the Outline planning permission linked to the site.
“The application site is highly accessible by private car and other motorised vehicles.
“This is to be expected given that the primary function of the proposed development is to serve EG on the Move surrounding portfolio of roadside service areas.”
She added that the proposal has also “demonstrated” the land is readily accessible by public transport, by bicycle and on foot from Newtown.
An outline planning application was approved in May 2024 which settled the principle of being allowed to develop the site.
This application had been made by local developers Melrose Bros Ltd who have now sold the site.
