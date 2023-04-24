PLANS for self-catering holiday units to be built into a hill on farmland near Machynlleth have been rejected by Powys County Council planners.
The planning application which was lodged with the council in May last year was for “up to four Cloud Houses” by Living- Room experiences ltd and was part of a diversification project at Brynmeurig Farm near Cemmaes.
The site is on hilltop pasture at Moel Eiddew.
From there visitors would have a view across to Cadair Idris near Dolgellau, and the Dyfi Valley down to the sea.
This application was the third version of the scheme which would have seen each Cloud House have an internal combined floor area of 49Msq and 2.4m high.
The houses would have been 75 per cent below ground and be able to accommodate four people each.
Visitors would be expected to leave their vehicles in a car park and walk to the cloud houses along footpaths and boardwalks.
Glantwymyn community council had objected to the proposals on its potential impact to the nearby Mynydd Cemmaes Wind Farm and stop any future expansion of it.
Glantwymyn council also raised concerns about its location and that it would set a precedent for hill and mountain top developments.
Planning officer Kate Bowen said: “Whilst the principle of the development, and the impact upon the landscape, historic and natural environment is considered acceptable.
“The introduction of a noise-sensitive development in the vicinity of the existing windfarm is not considered acceptable.
“In addition, insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that a safe means of access can be achieved.
“Therefore, the recommendation is one of refusal.”
An application for five cloud houses had been lodged back in March 2020, but was withdrawn later that year,
A second proposal, for four units was submitted but was also withdrawn in July 2021.