A call to change Cardigan’s former Lloyds TSB Bank to an alternative business use has been given the go-ahead by county planners.
An application to Ceredigion County Council sought permission for a change of use of the former branch at 14 High Street, along with works to its fire escape.
The Grade-II-listed branch, originally built in the 1880s as Brecon Old Bank, closed last June.
Listed building consent was granted in 2024 for the removal of signage and de-cluttering of the front elevation following the closure of the bank.
An officer report recommending approval said: “The application seeks planning permission for a change of use of the existing building to allow for Class A1 (retail), A2 (financial and professional services), and A3 (food and drink) uses.
“The previous use of the building as a bank has ceased, and the proposed change aims to facilitate future occupation by a range of potential users.
“At this stage, it is stated that no specific business occupiers or detailed operational plans have been identified and therefore any future works to the building would require separate listed building and planning consent, where necessary.
“An application to create an access point to improve fire escape provision at the rear of the property is under concurrent consideration for Listed Building Consent.
“The proposed change of use is intended to support the continued active use of a prominent building within Cardigan High Street, contributing to the vitality of the town centre and delivering ongoing community benefits.
“The historic inscribed signage on the building will be retained, preserving its historical association with its former use as a bank.”
One concern was raised from a member of the public over the potential impact on a nearby property if a food and drink usage was developed.
The application was conditionally approved.
