A scheme for a new CCTV system at the beach car parking area of a now-closed visitor centre in Ynyslas has been approved by county planners.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Natural Resources Wales sought permission for the pole and associated cameras at the Natural Resources Wales Ynyslas Offices.
In its application, NRW said the plans would “provide CCTV coverage of the beach front and parking area. It includes all ancillary works, such as mast with foundations and cabling running from the existing office building to the proposed mast on the beach.”
Planning documents added that the proposed scheme “will provide security for the beach car park and adjacent areas at Ynyslas, particularly when the area is unmanned by NRW staff, permitting the facility to remain in use and continue to allow public access to an important natural area.”
NRW was recently granted permission to site ANPR car parking cameras at the now-closed Bwlch Nant yr Arian visitor centre despite a plea from campaigners battling the closure of centres in the county.
The Bwlch Nant Yr Arian Visitor Centre, near Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, closed at the end of March, along with other Natural Resources Wales-run centres at Ynyslas and Coed y Brenin.
Concerns about the Ynyslas scheme were raised in a letter of objection by Save Our Centre Campaign Group, Ynyslas, comparing the situation there with Bwlch Nant yr Arian, urging the council to refuse it.
An officer report for the Ynyslas scheme, recommending approval, said: “An objection to the proposal was received by the Save Our Centre Campaign Group.
“Although the LPA appreciate the concerns, unfortunately the points raised in the objection letter are not planning matters, therefore they cannot be taken into account when determining this application.”
The application was conditionally approved by county planners.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.