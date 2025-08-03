The trustees of The London Welsh Centre Trust have appointed Nan Williams, founder and Group Chief Executive of Four Agency Worldwide, as the new President of the London Welsh Centre (LWC).
Originally from Llanidloes, Nan is described by Richard Saunders, Chair of Trustees, as “a trail-blazer whose global communications expertise will super-charge the centre’s next chapter”.
“Her entrepreneurial drive and deep commitment to Wales make her the perfect partner as we prepare to reimagine the building and widen our impact,” he added.
Nan is the centre’s second female President since the role was first held by Dame Margaret Lloyd George in the 1920s.
She steps into the position at a pivotal moment as the charity readies a multi-million pound capital campaign to make its historic home on Gray’s Inn Road fully accessible and fit for the 21st century.
“The London Welsh Centre is a cultural beacon for anyone who feels the pull of Wales from across the border,” said Nans, who founded Four Agency Worldwide in 2001, growing it into a top 50 global marketing and communications consultancy with some 250 staff across seven offices, including, Cardiff, Aberystwyth, London, Sheffield and Dubai.
“I’m honoured to help unlock its full potential — turning our brilliant plans into action, working with partners to galvanise the diaspora, and ensuring the centre is here for the next 90 years and beyond.”
Founded in 1937, the centre will celebrate the 90th anniversary of its landmark building in 2027. Under Williams’ presidency the charity will:
· Launch an autumn 2025 capital appeal to fund accessibility upgrades, including the installation of a lift, modern AV, and energy-efficient infrastructure.
· Expand even further its bilingual cultural programme, showcasing the best of contemporary and traditional Welsh arts in the UK’s capital.
· Grow its supporter network to 10,000 by 2027, deepening engagement with the Welsh diaspora, Londoners, and international partners.
