Former church to become home

PLANS to transform a former church in Talybont into a family home have been the go-ahead by council planners.

St Davids Church, opposite the Dol Pistyll housing estate in the village, closed as a place of worship in 2017 and was placed on the open market.

The plans for the building would see it converted into a three-bedroom home with a modern single storey extension to the front of the property.

There were no statutory objections to the proposal although a third party objection was received objecting to the proposed flat-roofed extension, a council report outlines.

That objection said the extension “will alter the integrity and appearance of the building.”