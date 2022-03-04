Former church to become home
PLANS to transform a former church in Talybont into a family home have been the go-ahead by council planners.
St Davids Church, opposite the Dol Pistyll housing estate in the village, closed as a place of worship in 2017 and was placed on the open market.
The plans for the building would see it converted into a three-bedroom home with a modern single storey extension to the front of the property.
There were no statutory objections to the proposal although a third party objection was received objecting to the proposed flat-roofed extension, a council report outlines.
That objection said the extension “will alter the integrity and appearance of the building.”
The plans were approved subject to conditions by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week.
