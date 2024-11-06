A fisherman plans to open a new café and shop in Gwynedd to help “showcase” Welsh seafood.
In his boat ‘Top Cat’, Brett Garner fishes off Porth Neigwl, for lobster, mackerel, crab, grey mullet and other delights.
With his chef wife, Nia, he has put in a planning application for the change of use of an outbuilding at his home to set up a small scale café and seafood shop.
It is hoped Nia, a former chef at the Penbryn Bach restaurant at Aberdaron, will develop a menu including seafood platters, lobster thermidor, creamy sauce dishes, spider crab legs to crack and BBQ lobster.
Brett wants more people to eat Welsh seafood.
He said: “It is a problem that we Brits don’t eat as much seafood, and what we have here is some of the best but you can hardly sell it.
“They do eat it when the sun is shining, but when the grey clouds of winter come they all go back to eating red meat.
“I sell from my door and to a couple of local restaurants but I want to help promote it.
“People come to Wales, surrounded by the sea shore, and you expect to be able to get fresh seafood, but there is not that many places where you can get it.
“Often the stuff in supermarkets is from other places or been there for a few days, it’s fine but there is nothing [that] tastes better than a fresh mackerel straight from the sea, it tastes completely different.
“What we want to promote is the Welsh seafood, it has just got to be local.
“There has been tests done, and the Welsh seafood was found to be some of the best in Britain and we go to great efforts to catch it in a sustainable way.”
If approved, the café will be located at Tyn Y Mynydd Isaf, Rhiw, near Pwllheli, on the road from Y Groesffordd northwards to Pwll Melyn.
It is proposed that the non-licensed café opens 12pm-6pm on set weekdays with evening meals provided by appointment only to private smaller groups, from 6pm-10pm.
It is envisaged that the café would open Thursday-Monday during holiday periods, and would likely close during in winter.
The size of the building and outside area dictates the size of the café, which would be able to accommodate up to a maximum of 20 people.