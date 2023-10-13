PLANs for two “highly contemporary” new sea-view homes in New Quay have been given the go ahead by planners despite the town council warning the scheme would have “significant damage to the quality and character of the Special Landscape Area.”
The scheme, fully approved by council planners under delegated powers last week, will see two new homes built on the site of a garage on Pilot Lane that developers said could “become a benchmark for innovative design within Ceredigion.”
Outline permission to develop the site was granted in February 2021, and developers then brought forward plans that a council report said are “highly contemporary in nature.”
Objecting to the plans, New Quay Town Council said: “The development, by way of its location, scale, and design, cannot be accommodated without significant damage to the quality and character of the Special Landscape Area.” The council also raised concerns over rights of way, loss of woodland and ecological habitat, and said the plans “would undermine pedestrian and highway safety.”
In a planning statement, developers said the proposal was “an innovative scheme on a difficult site.”
“This proposal will provide a modern, innovative design, that has been carefully considered to complement the surrounding character whilst also offering a unique design which has the potential to become a benchmark for innovative design within Ceredigion.
“It is considered that although the design of the scheme does represent a shift away from the traditional typology of dwellings in the local area, it does not detract from the special character of the area.
“The proposal responds positively to the site’s opportunities and constraints and careful consideration has been given to layout, scale, appearance and landscaping,”
Approving the plans, council officers said: “The proposed design is noted to make good use of the topography of the land in stepping the elements of the dwelling downhill.
“Despite the extensive scale of each dwelling, it is deemed that efforts to harmonise with the land and the substantial scale of the plot can accommodate the development suitably.
“It is determined that the development of two contemporary dwellings as proposed can be accommodated at this location without harm to any designated assets nor to the established vernacular of the town of New Quay.”