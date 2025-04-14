Ceredigion planners have refused a scheme to convert part of a stables to holiday lets for a fourth time despite local community councillors describing officer objections as “a farce” and “feeble”.
Permission for a change of use of part of stables at Rhos Fach, Felinwynt, Y Ferwig, near Cardigan, to a holiday cottage was recommended for refusal by officers in a scheme identical to one previously refused last year, with other previous refusals for similar schemes in 2021 and 2023.
The erection of the stables itself was approved by council planners back in 2003.
A condition of that 2003 granting of permission was the stables and menage would be used for personal use only and shall not be used as part of a trade or business.
“Planning permission has been refused thrice in recent years for the change of use of the stable to tourist accommodation.
“A single change was made between the first application to the second - that being the removal of a small, glazed extension to the south-facing elevation.
“The current application is identical to that refused most recently.
“The proposal is considered to introduce a use which is incompatible with the context of the site and will change the character of the site to the detrimental of the visual appearance of the surrounding landscape.
“Whilst it is acknowledged that the proposal may have minor economic benefits to the rural economy, it is the view of the LPA that a satisfactory business case has not been put forward to thus regard, and thus this does not outweigh the visual harm caused by the development, nor its unsustainable location.
“Furthermore, the proposed method of foul drainage has not been satisfactorily justified and a Green Infrastructure Assessment has not been provided to demonstrate how the application incorporates the provision of GI.”
However, local community council Ferwig supported the scheme, saying: "This application has been discussed on numerous previous occasions with no objections from the community council.
“On looking at the previous reasons for refusal, the council felt that it was a farce.”
Referencing a recently-approved planning application for a nearby bio-fertiliser lagoon it said: “CCC planning department mentioned refusal ‘due to increase in traffic’ yet a lagoon with several lorries a day depositing waste in it has been granted a mile down the road.”
It went on to say: “Previous refusals mention ‘significant adverse effect on the surrounding landscape’ whilst the building is already there with planning permission and no change to the outside.
“Councillors felt that these were ‘feeble’ reasons for refusal.
“There were no objections to the planning application, and they fully support the applicant."
The application was refused on the grounds its site lies within the open countryside, away from identified settlements, and would result in increased traffic to and from the site, it would “have a significant adverse effect on the surrounding landscape,” it includes a new septic tank without appropriate justification, and no Green Infrastructure Assessment was submitted in support of the application.