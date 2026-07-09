An extension to a holiday site in a village near Rhayader has been given the go ahead by Powys councillors.
The plans will see two one-bedroom units at land to the east of Garmon Newydd at Pant-y-Dŵr - five miles north of Rhayader and seven miles to the south east of Llanidloes.
The scheme includes a sewage treatment plant, building a games room, expansion of the access track and associated works.
St Harmon community council “strongly objected” to the plans saying it “represents a significant intensification of the scheme and raises concerns about incremental expansion.”
In March planning permission was given to a similar pair of units.
The scheme was approved unanimously by Powys County Council’s Planning committee on 8 July.
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