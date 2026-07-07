Powys County Council ended the financial year with a £1.222m surplus.
In 2025/2026 the council’s budget was £367.055m, and finance chiefs said that authority spent £365.833m.
The £1.222m is less than the £1.382m surplus that was predicted at the end of December.
This is an improvement on the £800,000 surplus that was being reported in September, but still a long way off the £2.2m surplus predicted at the end of June last year.
Director of corporate services and s151 officer Jane Thomas said: “The continued underspend position is positive.
“A positive budget position for this year enables us to use opportunities to ensure that the council is best placed to manage the challenges ahead.”
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