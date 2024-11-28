“Inappropriate” and “unsympathetic” plans for a storage container to house equipment at Cardigan Town Football Club have been turned by planners after objections from neighbours that it would turn the fields “into an industrial site.”
The football club applied to Ceredigion County Council for permission to erect a steel storage container on King George VI playing field.
In supporting documents, the football club said the container is needed to store a new ride on mower and roller used to look after the playing pitch.
“As a club we have no clubhouse and no other means of enabling the club to move forward unless we can look after our only asset, our football pitch,” the club said.
The plan received strong objections from neighbours, who raised concerns over noise, safety, and visual impacts.
One objection said that the container “would take more recreational space away” from residents , while another warned that siting the container close to a children’s playground would represent a safety risk.
“Children would be tempted to climb the structure as is already happening on another container in the park,” one objection said.
Another said that “the proposed container would significantly detract from the visual appeal of the park amenity” and would “turn this pleasant green space into an industrial site.”
“The proposed location is a key part of the community’s character, and the introduction of a metal container would be incongruous with the surrounding properties and green field area,” they said.
Cardigan Town Council objected to the plans “due to the strong opposition from the neighbouring residents.”
The club said that hedges and fencing would be erected to screen the container, but the plan was blocked by council planners under delegated powers last week.
“The proposal is considered inappropriate and unsympathetic to the surrounding green space,” council planning officers said.