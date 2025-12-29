A senior Ceredigion councillor has hit back at serious claims made about him by one of the many objectors to a scheme to relocate some 47 caravan pitches near New Quay, expected to be considered by planners next year.
An application by Vale Holiday Parks Ltd to Ceredigion County Council planners seeks to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Park, Maenygroes.
The scheme is expected to be considered by planning committee members during 2026.
Since the application was lodged, objectors have raised their concerns about the scheme, with many concerns raised on the council’s planning portal, including road safety, impact on residents, impacts on wastewater infrastructure, and claims it would be a “massive overdevelopment”.
One objector has made serious claims “about impartiality in local planning decision making” concerning the local New Quay county councillor, Cabinet Member Cllr Matthew Vaux.
The objector said: “[In April] my wife, whom is a very well-respected resident in Maenygroes and in the wider New Quay community spoke with Cllr Matthew Vaux at his business the Captains Rendezvous, New Quay, during our discussion Cllr Vaux asked who had purchased the agricultural land.
“She confirmed that a local farmer who has been farming the land for a considerable time had told her that Ocean Heights has purchased the surrounding fields.
“Cllr Vaux then confirmed that Ocean Heights intention was to move all caravans from their existing Vale site in Cross Inn, New Quay to the new development site in Maenygroes.
“That Vale has purchased the lane next to his former tin shed to secure access for a future housing development on the old Cross Inn site. He said: ‘They made me an offer I couldn’t refuse’.
“When asked about the environmental and community harm and perhaps planning permission will not be granted he responded: ‘I’ll make sure it gets planning, it’s good for business’.
“These comments imply predetermination, conflict of interest, a lack of impartiality required of elected representatives, willingness to support development regardless of community harm.
“This must be formally recorded as part of the objection, as it raises serious concerns about fairness and transparency.”
Cllr Matthew Vaux responded: “I was shocked when I saw the allegations made in the said objection.
“Vale Holiday parks have owned the lane to the side of my property in Cross Inn long before I was there.
“The allegation has come from when I was originally accused of selling the whole plot of land which my shop used to sit on to Vale Holiday Parks, this was just local rumour.
“As many will know this land is being developed by myself as we speak, it will be a ground floor commercial unit with a two-bed flat above.
“The comments about me in this objection are fabricated lies, I have not had any contact with Vale Holiday parks in connection to my property or their current application.”
