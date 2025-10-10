Plans for a new special sports court at Aberaeron’s school, which has already gained the support of many local groups, have been given the go-ahead.
The application, recommended for approval at the October 8 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, sought permission for a new Cruyff court, a 3 v 3 basketball court and a new LED floodlighting system at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron as part of the Cruyff Foundation.
A Cruyff Court is a small football field with a surface of artificial grass, which also allows other sports to take place.
It added: “The benefit of a Cruyff Court promotes equality for user and a safe place to play small-sided games.
“The new Cruyff Court will be able to facilitate the usage during the evening and weekend hours, providing a high-quality space for the school.
“The proposal will also encourage and support healthy lifestyles with a floodlight facility being playable throughout the year.”
It says the Cruyff Court gives the opportunity to level up the ‘inclusive’ facilities for the school and local community, operating 9am to 9pm weekdays, and up to 8pm at weekends.
Letters of support have been submitted by groups and organisations including Ceredigion’s Pupil Referral Unit, Aberaeron Netball Club, Aberaeron Cricket Club, Aberaeron Rugby Club, and local football clubs; the town council also in support.
Concerns from members of the public included loss of view, over intensification of use, potential light pollution and noise disturbance, and hours of operation, with the issue raised on behalf of neighbouring elderly residents at the meeting, with a call for ongoing monitoring.
Moving approval, Cllr Marc Davies said the scheme would provide a “much-needed all-weather playing surface,” adding the concerns raised about the light pollution were “part and parcel of living in a town”.
Members approved the scheme.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.