A call to back a scheme for 23 affordable homes in a village close to Cardigan has been submitted to county planners.
Wales & West Housing Association Limited, through agent Amity Planning, seeks approval from Pembrokeshire County Council for the ‘100 per cent affordable’ housing, and associated works, on land to the south of Llon Cardi Bach, Cilgerran.
The scheme would see six three-bed and 12 two-bed semi-detached houses built, along with four one-bed walk-up flats and one one-bed bungalow.
The application follows a previously refused scheme for 24 homes, which was turned down in 2022 as wastewater from it could “adversely impact the integrity of the Afon Teifi Special Area of Conservation (SAC)”.
Since that refusal, Natural Resources Wales has reviewed the local Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) permit of discharges that contain phosphorus to ensure the permit holders contribute their ‘fair share’ of the reduction in phosphorus levels required to avoid deterioration, the application says.
It adds: “Positively, Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water has confirmed that improvement works are proposed to increase treatment capacity with completion by December 31 and that upon completion will have the required capacity to accommodate the proposed development with a point of connection located within Lon Cardi Bach to the north.”
Detailing the current scheme the statement says: “The new homes have been designed to meet the specific needs of those people on the Council’s housing register for Cilgerran and would be managed by the site owner, Wales & West Housing Association.
“The site is not within open countryside and is adjacent to an established settlement; being on the urban fringe, opposite existing dwellings, served by existing infrastructure associated with the surrounding housing development and can be integrated easily into the neighbouring builtup area. The site, therefore, presents a sustainable, realistic and deliverable opportunity to provide much-needed new homes for a specific housing need in Cilgerran; representing a logical extension of an established and well served key settlement.”
It states there is, based on the Council’s housing register, including the PAHR (Pembrokeshire Accessible Housing Register), a need for 101 dwellings in the Cilgerran area, adding: “In view of the 100 per cent affordable nature of the proposed scheme, the proposal will not have a detrimental impact upon the needs and intensity of the Welsh language and will, in fact, ensure Welsh speakers can remain in the area.”
It concludes: “The supply of land for housing and the delivery of new homes is a serious challenge in the county. The opportunity the proposals provide to contribute to the supply of land for housing simply has to be taken since it has been demonstrated the scheme will not result in harm to the character of the area, will provide a host of economic benefits and complies with national policies and the local policies of the adopted Development Plan.
“It is clear the site offers the potential to deliver a sustainable residential development to immediately meet a specific housing need. The proposed development delivers high levels of accessibility and environmental sustainability, and accords with the requirements of the planning policies.”
