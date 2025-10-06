Plans for a new special sports court at Aberaeron’s school, which has already gained the support of many local groups, are being recommended for approval by Ceredigion council.
The application, recommended for approval at the October meeting of the council’s development management committee, seeks permission for a new Cruyff court at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron.
A supporting statement says the scheme would see the construction of a new Cruyff Court and the addition of a 3 v 3 basketball court along with a new LED floodlighting system as part of the Cruyff Foundation.
A Cruyff Court is a small football field with a surface of artificial grass, which also allows other sports to take place.
Planning documents said: “A new Cruyff Court will be beneficial to current school facilities, with a new upgraded playing surface, and the addition of a four-column LED floodlight system to allow for longer playing use throughout the day, increasing the school/community access.
“To benefit the experience and inclusivity, the trail and basketball court will allow the additional activities.
It says the Cruyff Court gives the opportunity to level up the ‘inclusive’ facilities for the school and local community, operating 9am-9pm weekdays, and up to 8pm at weekends.
Letters of support have been submitted by groups and organisations including Ceredigion’s Pupil Referral Unit, Aberaeron Netball Club, Aberaeron Cricket Club, Aberaeron Rugby Club, and local football clubs; the town council also in support.
Concerns from members of the public included loss of view, over intensification of use, potential light pollution and noise disturbance.
An officer report ahead of the meeting says: “Redeveloping the existing facilities at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron would help improve accessibility to organised sport within the community by providing an outdoor space that will be usable year-round, floodlight to enable winter use, within their local community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.