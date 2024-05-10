A Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse permission for nine new homes has been overturned by planning inspectors.
Council planners rejected plans for the erection of nine new homes – including two affordable houses – at Bedwen, Stryd-y-Neuadd in March last year over fears of the effect on the development over the historic environment and the over-supply of housing in Llanon compared to Local Development Plan (LDP) targets.
Applicants appealed the decision to Welsh Government inspectors.
Inspectors, overturning the council’s decision and granting the application, said in a report that while it was “evident that the LDP housing growth provision for Llanon has been exceeded”, the “LPA’s evidence indicates that the level of housing delivery across Ceredigion remains significantly below that which was required.”
“The supply of housing land is an important material consideration and the proposal would make a small but positive contribution,” inspectors added.
Concerns raised by the council over the effect the development would have one of several long and narrow medieval field parcels in the surrounding area referred to as Morfa Esgob were dismissed by inspectors who said the “harm in relation to the historic field system would be low, with no significant negative effects to its appearance or setting.”