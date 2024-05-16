Plans by a Ceredigion farm machinery and tractor dealership to expand with new industrial buildings have been backed by county planners.
In an outline application, heard at the 15 May development management committee of Ceredigion County Council, Nigel Davies, of Gwili Jones & Sons, Maesyfelin, Lampeter sought permission to develop a commercial unit compound on allocated land at Lampeter Business Park, adjoining Gwili Jones & Sons, Lampeter.
A supporting statement by agents JMS Planning and Development said the application site has been used as an informal parking and storage area, but today is effectively a brownfield site.
The site, on the outskirts of Lampeter, once had outline planning permission – back in 1985 – for processing of wood waste to produce charcoal fuel, but it is not believed that permission was ever implemented, the statement says.
The statement added: “The development will consist of three main buildings adjoining and opposite Gwili Jones, that will be utilised for industrial, storage, offices or warehousing purposes – any use which falls within the B class as defined by the settlement group statement.
“These buildings could then be split into smaller units which will be defined at reserved matters stage.”
The application, which included access improvements, was approved subject to conditions.