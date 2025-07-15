Police are appealing for information following a five-vehicle collision on the A482 on Friday night that led to a motorcyclist being hospitalised.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: “Police attended a road traffic collision on the A482 near Felinfach, Lampeter on Friday evening, 11 July.
“Five vehicles were involved in the collision, a motorcycle and four cars.
“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
“The road was closed and reopened at 12.25am, Saturday, 12 July.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone travelling in the area who may have dash cam footage is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.”
