HISTORIC plans for just under 100 homes to be built in Llanidloes have been given the green light by Powys planners.
The reserved matters application by Andrew Thomas is for 96 homes at land next to Dolwgwenith and Tan y Bryn Du road in Llanidloes, had been lodged with Powys County Council over three and a half years ago in August 2021.
The houses will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and includes vehicle access, infrastructure and “all associated works.”
Provision for 10 affordable homes is included in the scheme.
The principle for developing the site had been agreed back in October 2017, despite the application being classed as a “departure” from the Local Development Plan as it lies outside the town boundary.
At the outset of the process, the application had been for 86 dwellings due to the developer needing to take into account of new Welsh Government legislation on environment impact that had emerged since 2017.
But as the process has progressed over the years the scheme has gone back up to 96 houses.
Planning officer Richard Edwards said: “The mix of dwellings proposed is considered appropriate and will provide a range of living options for prospective residents.
“The site which is agricultural pastureland is boarded by hedgerows and trees and will form an extension to Llanidloes on its southern side which comprises of existing residential dwellings.
“Given the expansion of housing development in this area it would complement the existing built development of the area.
Mr Edwards’ report said that council highway officers had conducted “extensive consultation” with the developer over the “internal layout” of the site.
Due to this “revised information” had been submitted by the applicant to address detailed highway infrastructure requirements.
A further sustainable drainage application will need to be approved before building work can start.