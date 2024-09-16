Retrospective plans to allow a five-bed agricultural worker’s dwelling near Llanilar to be used as a holiday let, have been deferred.
Ceredigion County Council’s planning officers recommended the committee refuse an application by Mr and Mrs D I and J E Evans to use Parc Y Deri, near Llanilar as a short-term holiday let on a temporary basis.
Parc y Deri, which has a lounge, sunroom, kitchen, dining room, utility, office, games room, five bedrooms, a garage, wet room and two bathrooms, was previously granted planning permission as a second dwelling for an agricultural worker at Llwynhywel, the main farmstead of which is approximately 120 metres to the east.
It was recommended for refusal on the grounds that planning policy states that rural enterprise dwellings should be occupied by qualifying rural workers.
The application was referred to the committee by Cllr Meirion Davies, who -the report says – said there was no demand for it as an agricultural use.
At the meeting, members heard Parc Y Deri was already successful as a holiday let.
Members agreed to a ‘cooling-off’ period to establish the level of marketing for its potential rental had been made, the scheme returning to a future meeting.