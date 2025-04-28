Pupils at an Aberystwyth secondary school have designed a new mural to brighten up an outdoor space.
Pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig have been busy designing and creating a colourful art mural as part of a youth led art project collaboration between Ceredigion Youth Service and the school.
Young people led the project from start to finish, from writing the funding application, sharing ideas, creating designs, and working with a professional artist to create a fun mural for staff and pupils to enjoy.
The mural on Ysgol Penweddig school site represents parts of Aberystwyth such as local landmarks, Welsh traditions, and what young people enjoy about their local community.
With support from a School Based Youth Worker, pupils had the opportunity to share their ideas and designs, which were then incorporated into a large mural by local artist, Megan Elinor. The workshops took place over two days, and pupils from Year 9 had the opportunity to paint and finish the final mural.
Youth worker, Amy Jenkins, said: “This project has been really fun, with young people playing a key part throughout. Young people were successful in seeking funding for it and creating the final piece after consultation with the artist. The project provided an excellent opportunity for pupils to take part in something creative that will be on display for everyone at the school to enjoy. We’d like to thank Megan Elinor for an excellent project, and CAVO for the funding.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion's education cabinet member, said: “It’s refreshing to see young people be given the opportunity to be creative under the care of local artist, Megan Elinor.
“Well done to everyone who was involved - the mural is lovely, and of course a big thank you to CAVO for their funding to enable the young people to participate."