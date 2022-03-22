Mach depot plans given green light

The former depot, which is near to the Old Plas stables in Machynlleth ( LDRS )

PLANNING applications to convert a dilapidated former council depot in Machynlleth into a house have been approved by Powys County Council.

A full planning and listed building consent applications were submitted to Powys Council to turn the building into a home.

The former depot, which is near to the Old Plas stables and kennels, is part of the buildings associated with Y Plas in Machynlleth, the former home of the Marquess of Londonderry.

It has a wall which is Grade II listed and due to this the council’s built heritage officer was consulted on the application and raised “significant concerns.”

This was not only to do with the proposal, but also the “level of supporting information” which had originally been submitted with the application.

Changes to the proposal were made and a condition is included that details of the type of windows to be used in the building are submitted for approval before anyone moves in to live there.

Powys planning case officer, Gwyn Humphreys said: “Taking into account the plans submitted and the additional information received as part of the application process, together with the consultation responses received from the authority’s built heritage officer, it is considered the proposed conversion works would be acceptable, and would not unacceptably affect or harm the character, setting or appearance of the host Grade II listed building.

“Furthermore, it is also considered the development would not cause any harmful or detrimental impact upon the setting of the surrounding Grade II* and Grade II listed buildings within the application site’s vicinity”

Due to this Mr Humphreys added: “It is considered that the proposed development fundamentally complies with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is therefore one of conditional consent.”

Y Plas itself is a Grade II* listed building, originally a house called Greenfields dating back to the 1760s but remodelled extensively in the 1840s.

After the Second World War the seventh Marquess of Londonderry gave the mansion and its estate to the town, and it was adapted for use as council offices.

In 1995, after a £3 million refurbishment, funded by Montgomeryshire District Council and the European Union the building became the “Celtica” heritage centre.

For several years, the centre was successful in attracting tourist and educational visits and conferences.

Eventually, Y Plas was taken over by the unitary authority, and Powys decided to close the centre in 2006.