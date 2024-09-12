Plans for a new home for the owners of a boat and machinery storage centre, to allow them to keep an eye on equipment, have been given a breathing space despite a recommendation for refusal.
In an application recommended for refusal at the 11 September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Mr and Mrs Hemming, of Cambrian Marine Centre, Tegfan, Aberaeron sought permission for a new dwelling in connection with the business.
A report for planners stated: “The submitted plans propose a dwelling in the south corner of the large Marine Centre that is home to a number of pleasure craft, associated workshops and offices.
“The proposed block plan also includes a garage to the north-east of the dwelling.
"Access would be via the existing stone road / path that runs from the entrance to the site, in a north-west direction towards the coast. A permeable drive from the stone road / path would connect to the proposed dwelling and garage.”
One objection to the scheme was received, raising concerns including potential flooding, an overdevelopment of the area, and the owners already living on site.
It was recommended for refusal on the grounds it “fails to satisfy the functional and other dwellings test as set out [within TAN6 policy].”
Cllr Evans had referred the matter to committee, saying the applicant works on site, responds to 24-hour emergencies from that site, as that is where the equipment is stored.
The report said: “This business has been in Aberaeron on this site for decades, which was previously managed by the applicant’s father who lived, and continues to live, on site. It is not the type of business that can be located anywhere else in the vicinity, like a retail shop for instance.
“The proposed dwelling sits outside the LDP, yet there is already a small community of dwellings at this location. I see absolutely no reason why this proposed dwelling could not be sited at this location.
“The argument could be made that there are existing properties that could be occupied by the applicant and his family in Aberaeron. This may well be the case, however, as I state clearly above, the nature of the business lends itself to on-site living accommodation.
“Moving on site as a family will also free-up the current family home in Aberaeron for another family.”
Agent Paul Nicholls, of ArchiSpec Architectural Consultants Ltd said Cambrian Marine Centre covered “the entirety of the west coast,” dealing with “big names” in the marine world, the parents of the concern planning to retire, and the applicants “consider it essential” to be on-site when they take over to protect stock valued as much as £1m.
Members heard neighbouring businesses had previously been the victim of “sophisticated thefts,” and any such theft would do “reputational damage” to boat owners, who “hand over their boats with confidence”.
Members at the meeting debated the officer recommendation and the “messy” application, agreeing to a ‘cooling-off’ period for further discussion with the applicant on the housing need.