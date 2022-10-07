‘Monstrous’ block of flats resurrected for harbour
Subscribe newsletter
REJECTED plans for a block of flats by Aberystwyth marina have been resurrected by developers despite the initial scheme attracting scores of local objections.
Last year, plans first submitted in 2018 for a six-storey, six apartment complex at Y Lanfa were blocked by Ceredigion County Council after more than 70 objections were lodged, calling it “monstrous” and “more suited to a city.”
Council planners rejected the scheme in September 2021 over the scale of the building having a detrimental impact on the area, while the highways department raised concerns over car parking and access - concerns shared by residents.
Developers have now re-worked the scheme, and resubmitted a revised design - with five flats instead of six - at the end of September.
Since it was submitted to Ceredigion County Council, the new scheme has already received further objections from near neighbours, with objectors saying that parking in the Y Lanfa car park for existing residents is “already pressured”, and the road access is “too narrow for vehicles to park alongside doorways without blocking parked cars in their spaces.”
Another objected to “destroying any more of the landscape to create new homes when there are many empty buildings and houses within the town that are in need of restoration and would then make ample homes.”
Planning documents show the re-worked building, which would be built into a slope at Y Lanfa, would have a reduction of a storey, from six to five storeys - reducing the overall height from 28.8m to 19.7m.
Changes to access and car parking at the site has also been removed from the new proposal, while devlopers have submitted further information over Natural Resources Wales concerns that “there be no detrimental impact on the West Wales Marine Special Area of Conservation.”
Planning documents said that developers had spoken with planning officers about the new scheme and “it was agreed that the revised proposals represent a significant improvement on the previous scheme.”
The plans are lodged in conjunction with contentious plans to build a three-storey building containing six two-bedroom flats on land at Yr Hen Stabl in Llanbadarn Fawr.
The Llanbadarn Fawr development, which itself has attracted more than a dozen complaints, will be used to offset the affordable home requirement at the marina site, developers said.
In planning documents, developers Ellis D&B Ltd, said the site is “not visually prominent” and “the proposals have been carefully designed to be sympathetic to its immediate surroundings whilst promoting a contemporary form and finish.”
“The revised proposals represent a proportionate form of development, which have been consciously designed to be in keeping in terms of scale, views and massing,” documents said.
“It is of a significantly smaller scale than previously proposed.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |