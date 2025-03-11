“The New Quay Traders Association has gathered testimony from numerous business owners that lack of parking already strains trade on busy days, and that was before any spaces were removed. If the majority of the car park is built over, many visitors will simply find nowhere to park and will turn away to other destinations. The local Chamber of Commerce projects a significant drop in visitor numbers on peak days if this development proceeds, translating to a sharp decline in takings for cafes, shops, pubs, restaurants, ice cream parlours, excursion boat operators, and so on.