Plans to replace a former care home with housing are recommended for approval by Ceredigion Council planners despite the objections of Aberystwyth Town Council.
Ceredigion County Council sold Bodlondeb care home in Penparcau to Wales and West Housing in December 2023.
The 50-bed care home was closed by the county council in 2018 and was put on the market with priority being given to buyers who intended to use the site for social care.
Five years on, Ceredigion County Council confirmed that the board of Wales and West Housing had completed a sale agreement on the property, but did not say how much the building was sold for.
While the sale figure has remained private, Wales and West Housing has moved ahead with its plans for the site.
The housing association lodged plans with Ceredigion County Council to demolish the building as the first phase of work, which is currently ongoing.
Now a full application for the homes for the site will go before the council’s development management committee on 12 March.
Documents said the application seeks permission for the demolition of the existing residential properties and redevelopment for residential development and associated works.
The development seeks to demolish the existing residential dwellings at Yr Hen Ysgol.
That site along with the site of the demolished Bodlondeb building will see 18 homes built, including car parking.
Aberystwyth Town Council objected to the scheme saying it “opposed the proposed demolition of the old school, noting its importance to heritage as the oldest building in Penparcau.”
The council said it had concerns over “increased traffic” and “disagreed with the information provided and would like a full and detailed traffic impact assessment to be provided.”
The town council also opposed the proposed felling of trees, saying “all of the ash trees should be retained, save for those which are diseased” and “any planting done to offset loss of trees should be with like-for-like tree species.”
Town councillors also called for “at least half of the accommodation to be allocated for local elderly people”, and that “pedestrian and cycle access be provided to the site from all directions, to improve accessibility and reduce the number of traffic movements.”
Council planning officers, recommending the scheme for approval said: “In conclusion it is considered that the proposal is acceptable and can be supported.
“Apart from the objections from the Town Council, which are noted, there are no material objections to the overall scheme and it is recommended that the application be approved subject to conditions.”
Wales & West Housing said that it would aim to transform the site with “plans for quality, modern, energy-efficient homes that will help to meet the high demand for housing for local people of all ages in Aberystwyth.”
An original scheme for the site would have seen 22 homes built, but concerns over access forced a layout change
Demolition on the former Bodlondeb building itself began in December, with Cllr Carl Worrall describing it as a “sad sight for the village.”