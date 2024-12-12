Plans for new fencing at Cardigan’s Teifi Leisure Centre all-weather pitch have been approved.
The application sought full planning permission for the erection of replacement fencing and the provision of hardstanding to the surrounds of the existing all-weather pitch.
Hardstanding is proposed to three of the pitch’s four sides to facilitate spectator viewing, formed of porous macadam, including a goal storage area to its south-western end.
Two new fences will be built to each length of the pitch, providing a 1.2m fence to the immediate pitch surround and a new 3m fence to the surround of the hardstanding.
The application, recommended for conditional approval at the 11 December meeting of Ceredigion County council’s development management committee, was unanimously backed.