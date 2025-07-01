Plans have been approved to remove a car wash from an Aberystwyth petrol station to extend the onsite shop.
The plans which will see the removal of the existing jet wash and car wash at the Morrison’s petrol station on the Parc y Llyn retail park were approved by Ceredigion County Council.
The jet wash and car wash will be replaced with an extension to the existing petrol filling station's sales building, erection of EV chargers with canopy, substation enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet, new jet wash bays, and a plant room.
The plan which includes the removal of some trees and hedgerow to make way for the development, were approved by county planners under delegated powers last week.
