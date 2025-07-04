An application to site a campsite close to the Welsh Wildlife Centre has been submitted to Pembrokeshire planners.
In the application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Zoe Delaney, through agent Archi Tech, is seeking permission for a change of use of agricultural land to a tourism site, including two bell tents, two yurt-style tents and two ‘glamping’ dome-style tents, parking, and associated works at land adjacent to Coolawn, Cilgerran.
A supporting statement says: “Given the sites close proximity to the Welsh Wildlife Centre, the proposal offers a good opportunity to support local conservation initiatives,” adding: “The Welsh Wildlife Centre currently offer educational services and craft skills in addition to organised group walks and bird watching.
“Occupiers of the campsite would be able to walk to such events from the campsite and partake in activities which are provided to raise awareness of environmental issues in an attempt to promote more sustainable ways of living and a reduce carbon emissions.”
It goes on to say: “The scheme provides three types of accommodation which are more commonly used in today’s campsites. The variety of accommodation allows choice to campers who may prefer a luxury filled tent, such as the dome which offers home comforts such as a log burner, or more modest living within the yurt-type accommodation.
“Each of the units are constructed of high-quality natural materials. Lower impact units of accommodation are proposed which are more sustainable than typical forms of accommodations such as hotels, guesthouses or bed and breakfast units. The array of accommodation types will allow people the freedom of choice to choose an accommodation type of their preference and give rise to a range of accommodation types across the county.”
It finishes: “By virtue of a comprehensive landscaping which includes new hedgerows, shrubs, and trees, the proposal would see a significant net gain to the landscaping, biodiversity and positive environmental impact as a result of the development. The screening of the proposal softens any perceived visual impact which will be read in a similar context to that of the existing built form surrounding the site with a limited effect to the landscape.”
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.