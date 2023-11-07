PLANS for the latest phase of a housing development in Cross Inn have been recommended for refusal by planners over fears too many homes are being built in the village.
The scheme, which has been before Ceredigion County Council’s planning committee twice already, will be again considered by members on Wednesday as the Cambrian News went to press.
Developers applied for eight more homes on the site of Cae John – to include two affordable dwellings.
The plan would bring the number of homes on the site to 26 and Ceredigion County Council planning officers said it “represents an unsustainable form of development” as Cross Inn has the second largest over-provision of planned homes, with 27 more built or approved than the numbers laid out in the Local Development Plan.
“If all the commitments come forward Cross Inn will have more than trebled its previous number of dwellings with no increase in the already limited services,” a planning report said.
“It is the opinion of the local planing authority that the needs of the settlement has already been met by the existing development and that this development would likely encourage too large an influx of people.”
Local councillor Keith Henson called for the plans to be decided by planning committee members as it would “increase availability of housing for local people.”
At earlier meetings were of the opinion that the proposal was acceptable in principle but expressed concern at a potential call in if the plans were approved.