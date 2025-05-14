An application to install car parking cameras at the now-closed Bwlch Nant yr Arian visitor centre has been lodged with Ceredigion County Council planners.
The visitor centre near Ponterwyd closed at the end of March, with a temporary toilet block and concession stand placed on the site while Natural Resources Wales begins the process of finding someone to run the centre.
An application has now been submitted to Ceredigion County Council by NRW to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.
A supporting statement says: “There is already a pay and display machine at the car park, and it is intended that the ANPR will replace this.”
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.