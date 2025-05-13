Ceredigion MS Elin Jones is calling on Natural Resources Wales to move quickly to secure the future of now-closed visitor centres.
Ynyslas, Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, all closed their doors on 31 March as NRW looked to make budget savings.
In a recent meeting with the NRW, Ms Jones urged officers to act as quickly as possible to secure a permanent solution for the visitor centres at both Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Ynyslas.
The temporary summer-long provision of a hospitality van and mobile toilets are in place in Nant yr Arian, with parking and toilets available at Ynyslas.
Elin Jones MS said: "NRW has assured me that they will be in position to open a tender process for a long-term partner for Nant yr Arian from September to hopefully be implemented in early 2026.
“For Ynyslas, NRW is in discussions with community interest groups on a longer term use of the visitor centre, and I hope that these conversations will be successful.
“There is a real urgency now to identify the long-term futures of both centres. Mobile and short-term contractor provision cannot be allowed to continue for longer than one summer.
“There are willing partners out there for these centres and NRW needs to act promptly to capture these local interests. Longer-term mothballing of these two important facilities is in nobody’s best interest, especially the local community.”
A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales said: “We are now firmly focused on the process to find partners, both community groups and businesses, to register an interest in providing services moving forward at Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin.
“We would like to reiterate that Ynyslas will not be offered for commercial use and we will be looking at community uses for the site. This process is ongoing.
“We expect to be able to communicate more information soon.
“We would like thank members of the public and interested parties for their patience and understanding as we know many of you are keen, either as a potential bidder or a user, to understand what is coming next.
“As stated during our public meetings late last year, we want to make sure we get it right to avoid confusion and any potential issues in the future and we believe it is important to take the necessary time now for a smooth process later on.
“In the meantime, we have secured a beverage and cold food concession which is now operating at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, full-time site management for the beach car park at Ynyslas and have advertised opportunities for a mobile beverage and ice cream unit concession at Ynyslas and a cold food and beverage concession at Coed y Brenin.
“We would like to remind the public that paths, trails, car park, play area and toilet facilities remain open and the important work undertaken to protect wildlife and maintain these sites is continuing to be overseen by our land management staff.”