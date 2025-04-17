Environment chiefs are still considering banning cars from Ynyslas beach, emails between NRW bosses and campaigners have revealed.
The Cambrian News revealed last year for Natural Resources Wales was considering banning vehicles from accessing the popular beach, which draws thousands of visitors from far and wide each year.
Campaigners fighting for the future of the now closed visitor centre at Ynyslas have been in correspondence with Elsie Grace, Head of Sustainable Commercial Development at NRW, which is a Welsh Government sponsored body.
In one response, Ms Grace says: "Blocking vehicular access to the beach is still something which is being considered, and we are in the process of discussing long-term options.
"We will also be deploying Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras on site.
"As you are aware NRW have a car park management contract in place following an invitation to tender on sell2wales.
"These arrangements are currently in place and are in accordance with the terms of the tender document."
When the idea was first mooted in April 2024, it was met with concern, with locals pointing out that the move would leave the beach effectively inaccessible with no nearby car parking.
Speaking in April 2024, Ceredigion MS Elin Jones said: “Access to the beach and the nature reserve is heavily dependent on the car for the vast majority of people and is enjoyed by many thousands throughout the year.
“Any prohibition of parking would be rejected by the local population I am sure.
“ NRW therefore needs to re-think any such proposal immediately.”
NRW closed three visitor centres at the end of last month at Ynyslas, Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, despite fierce opposition from local communities.
In response to the Cambrian News, a spokesperson for NRW didn’t address the question over banning vehicles from the beach, but did say: “Our plans for the site include the introduction of a barrierless Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) car parking system.
“The new system will enable users to manage car park payments via an app, as well as handle season tickets and registration for local users.
“Barrierless systems provide easier access for emergency vehicles and help reduce technical issues.”
NRW also stated that local company, Diogel Events, are working to provide wardens on site at Dyfi National Nature Reserve to protect Ringed Plover enclosures.
NRW added: “Through to the end of the Ringed Plover breeding season, wardens will be on site during busy periods such as school holidays and weekends and up to two days during the week.
“During these times they will be putting up temporary sections of the breeding enclosures that extend down the beach between high tides, ensuring visitors do not enter the enclosures; reminding visitors with dogs to keep them on leads near to these areas and answering any questions.
“We ask all visitors to be respectful of this important conservation work.
“NRW will be monitoring the effectiveness of this arrangement throughout the season with respect to breeding success of the plovers.”