Natural Resources Wales has voiced concerns over plans to build a supermarket on the outskirts of Lampeter.
German supermarket chain Lidl has submitted an application to build a store on the Carmarthenshire side of the boundary near Cwmann on Carmarthen Road.
Lidl says the new store would bring 40 new jobs to the area and its plans were backed by 91 per cent of people who took part in a consultation last year.
The plans have been submitted to Carmarthenshire County Council and in response, NRW said it has concerns with the application because it has ‘inadequate information’.
NRW adds: “To overcome these concerns, you should seek further information from the applicant regarding Flood Risk and Protected Sites.
“If this information is not provided, we would object to this planning application.”
Concern is raised over flood peak estimates from Nant Creuddyn and Afon Dulas, which NRW says are not acceptable, but they do say flood risk estimates from the Teifi are high but acceptable.
NRW adds it has concerns over the development’s potential impact on the nearby Afon Teifi Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and Afon Teifi Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI), which it says cannot be ruled out, noting the presence of water voles and Great Crested Newts in the vicinity.
The application has received a number of responses with the local community council behind the scheme.
Pencarreg Community Council said: “We as councillors of the locality are 100% behind this project.
“The area that has been earmarked for this development has been empty an eyesore for over 20 years.
“The village of Cwmann used to have 3 grocery shops, 1 post office, and a fuel station garage at one time and now we have nothing.
“With being a competitive priced superstore it would give the residents of Cwmann, Lampeter and the surrounding rural area a much needed retailer which will give us goods at prices that we can afford.
“It will give us in the locality job prospects which is very badly needed.
“We hope as local Community councillors that you the planning department at Carmarthenshire County Council and the relevant bodies concerned will allow this development to go ahead in its entirety.”
The proposed Lidl store near Cwmann will be 1,334m², featuring a bakery, car park with electric charging points and customer toilets.
The new supermarket is also set to feature solar panels on the roof, helping power the store.
New landscaping around the car park will help screen the Lidl store from surrounding properties.
George Ledward, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re pleased to announce that our planning application has now been submitted and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to provide feedback on our plans.
“With 91% in favour, the response has been absolutely incredible.
“With many local residents currently travelling by car to other towns to do their weekly food shop, we recognise the clear need for a new supermarket in the area.”