Penglais plans given green light

Where the new classroom will be built ( LDRS )

Plans to replace a temporary classroom with a new learning support centre an Aberystwyth school have been approved.

Ceredigion County Council’s planning application has been granted permission by planning officers and will result in a new teaching unit at Ysgol Penglais, replacing “an existing dilapidated mobile classroom building.”

A design and access statement indicates that the new building is within the existing built-up area of the campus to avoid encroaching on the school’s playing fields and it will be of a similar scale and proportion to the demolished classroom, although it will have a larger footprint.

It adds that the proposed colour scheme is based around the school colours, with white plastisol coated cladding which is easy to maintain and clean, allowing for a “smart appearance for many years to come.”

It includes two classrooms accessible WCs and changing facilities, and a variety of ancillary rooms with the structure of the building allowing flexibility in future adaptation and extension.