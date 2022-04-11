Penglais plans given green light
Plans to replace a temporary classroom with a new learning support centre an Aberystwyth school have been approved.
Ceredigion County Council’s planning application has been granted permission by planning officers and will result in a new teaching unit at Ysgol Penglais, replacing “an existing dilapidated mobile classroom building.”
A design and access statement indicates that the new building is within the existing built-up area of the campus to avoid encroaching on the school’s playing fields and it will be of a similar scale and proportion to the demolished classroom, although it will have a larger footprint.
It adds that the proposed colour scheme is based around the school colours, with white plastisol coated cladding which is easy to maintain and clean, allowing for a “smart appearance for many years to come.”
It includes two classrooms accessible WCs and changing facilities, and a variety of ancillary rooms with the structure of the building allowing flexibility in future adaptation and extension.
The application was received in December 2021, validated on 15 February and approval granted on April 4, 2022, subject to conditions.
