A call to convert a ticket office to a home at a former north Pembrokeshire railway line which closed more than 60 years ago has been lodged with county planners.
An application to Pembrokeshire County Councilseeks permission for the conversion of a ticket office into a dwelling, at the old Ticket Office, Station Road, Crymych.
A supporting statement says: “The building used to serve as the ticket office for the Crymych Arms Railway Station serving both the Whitland and Cardigan Railway.
“The station closed in 1962, with this building becoming disused.
“Since its closure the building has been used as temporary storage by the owner, who has continued to maintain, fix and repair the building to a state where conversion is possible.
“The proposal seeks to retain the external form of the building to conserve its historic impact within the landscape.
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
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