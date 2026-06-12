A retrospective call to change the layout of caravans and lodges at a Llanrhystud golf and country club has been given the go-ahead by county planners.
In an application recommended for approval at the June meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Penrhos Golf & Country Club, sought permission for the regularisation of 36 static caravans and 15 lodges at the site.
The application will not see the number of caravans/lodges at the site increase.
An officer report said: “The application seeks retrospective planning permission for the repositioning and reconfiguration of 36 static caravans; and 15 lodges.
“The development has not been implemented in accordance with the layouts approved [under 2014 and 2019 permissions].
“The key changes include reorientation of static caravans to a perpendicular arrangement along internal spine roads; realignment of the 15 lodges into a more linear configuration; minor encroachment toward the northern part of the site; alterations to internal access and circulation arrangements.
“It is noted that the approved layouts for the caravans and lodges overlap, such that they could not have been implemented concurrently. The application therefore seeks to regularise the layout as constructed, rather than to introduce additional units or intensify the approved development.”
It added: “Although there is some limited encroachment toward the northern part of the site, this is not of a scale that would give rise to demonstrable landscape harm. However, the site is prominent on the landscape especially when viewed from the B4337 road.”
It went on to say: “The units are already in situ and operational. No evidence has been presented to demonstrate unacceptable impacts on residential amenity. Given the separation distances to neighbouring properties and the established tourism use of the site, the repositioning of units does not materially alter the amenity relationship.”
It concluded: “The application must be assessed on the basis of whether the revised layout gives rise to harm sufficient to warrant refusal.
“In this case the principle, scale and nature of development are established; there is no increase in unit numbers or intensity of use and there are no unacceptable impacts in respect of landscape, amenity, highways, ecology and foul and surface water issues.
“Whilst limited weight is afforded against the retrospective nature of the development, this is clearly outweighed by the absence of any demonstrable planning harm.”
While some committee members expressed disappointment at the retrospective nature of the scheme, the application was approved.
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